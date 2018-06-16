Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.67 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $453,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $97,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,415 shares of company stock worth $9,278,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of MGP Ingredients opened at $95.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.