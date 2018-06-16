Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5,253.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $49,999,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares in the company, valued at $470,344,733.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $103,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,166 shares of company stock valued at $50,346,849. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

