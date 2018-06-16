Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Loxo Oncology worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loxo Oncology by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOXO opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.45. Loxo Oncology Inc has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $1,966,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,941.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Mayleben sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $1,795,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,134 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.