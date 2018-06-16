Rhythmone (RTHM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Rhythmone (LON:RTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Rhythmone stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.66) on Thursday. Rhythmone has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.66).

About Rhythmone

RhythmOne plc operates as a technology media company that connects consumers and brands through premium content online. The company provides digital advertising and content distribution solutions for advertisers, including RhythmImpact that enable brands and publishers to engage consumers with sight, sound, and motion across connected devices using video, rich media, display, and native ad units; RhythmInfluence, which helps marketers connect with influencers that weave branded stories into content and social platforms; and RhythmMax that provides marketplace for digital advertising.

