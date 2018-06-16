Rialto (XRL) Market Capitalization Tops $11.08 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Rialto token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last week, Rialto has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rialto has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00585945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00245896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00096201 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,850,296 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

