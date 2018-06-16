Insider Buying: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,277. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $226.81 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

