Richards Packaging Income (RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Richards Packaging Income traded down C$0.01, hitting C$32.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. Richards Packaging Income had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.