Ride My Car (RIDE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Ride My Car has a market capitalization of $35,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ride My Car has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Ride My Car coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ride My Car alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ride My Car

Ride My Car (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team. Ride My Car’s official website is www.ridemycar.net.

Ride My Car Coin Trading

Ride My Car can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ride My Car should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ride My Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ride My Car and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.