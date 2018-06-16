Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $370,783.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $370,783.00 and approximately $5,521.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Rimbit has traded up 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002142 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Greencoin (GRE) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2014. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

