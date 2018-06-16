Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Share Price

Media stories about RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RingCentral earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.0947248925428 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RingCentral from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

RingCentral traded up $0.50, reaching $78.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 846,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,920. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $188,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,180.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 24,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,590,997.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,924,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,472 shares of company stock worth $18,306,258. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

