GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.99 Million Holdings in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,325,000 after buying an additional 750,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,644,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 127,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of RingCentral opened at $78.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 24,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,590,997.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,924,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,979,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,472 shares of company stock valued at $18,306,258. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

