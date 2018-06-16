Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) Share Price

Press coverage about Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.5028249201053 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock traded down $1.71, hitting $56.79, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,412. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.19. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Bank of America lowered Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.