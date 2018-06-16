Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $28.82 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $1.93 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,280,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ripio Credit Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.