RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RISE Education Cayman remained flat at $$13.91 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 242,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $765.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth $3,385,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth $27,292,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

