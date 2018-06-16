Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We note that the company recorded a net loss per share of $0.41, roughly in-line with our projection of a net loss per share of $0.42. Investors should note that the prior quarterly numbers reflect pre-split calculations. Ritter conducted a 1- for-10 reverse stock split in March 2018. In the wake of these results and in anticipation of the presentation of two posters on aspects of the Phase 2b data from the previously-concluded trial of RP-628—both clinical impact and background on the patient evaluation tool used in the study—at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) medical conference in Washington, DC at the beginning of June, we reiterate our Buy rating and 12-month price target of $15.00 per share on RTTR. RP-G28 slated to enter pivotal development near term.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.31.

RTTR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.