Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $130.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

FRT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

