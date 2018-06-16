Aptiv PLC (APTV) Holdings Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $80,964,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv traded up $0.12, reaching $102.73, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,818,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

