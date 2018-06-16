Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.75.

LFUS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,076. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.91 and a 52 week high of $235.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $154,746.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $756,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,487 shares of company stock worth $4,909,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

