Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

MHK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,594. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.75 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 10,046 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

