RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Investar Holding Corp (ISTR)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Investar worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Investar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Investar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 305,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investar remained flat at $$28.25 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 24,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Investar Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $269.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 7.01%. analysts predict that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,168 shares of company stock worth $32,168. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

