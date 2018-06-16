RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded down $0.72, reaching $189.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 351,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,070. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $139.43 and a twelve month high of $190.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

