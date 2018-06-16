267,213 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 3,211.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.16. 83,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,000. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

