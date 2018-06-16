RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 48,690 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 701.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity traded down $0.31, reaching $99.00, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,683,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

