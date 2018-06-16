Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stake Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 90,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,522 shares of company stock worth $191,583. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,241. The company has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONA. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

