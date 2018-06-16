Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

FANG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.58. 2,474,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,923. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $972,850. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.96.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

