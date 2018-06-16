Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.88. 916,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,889. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $142.67 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

