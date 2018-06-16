Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Symantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Symantec from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Symantec stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 10,314,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 41,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,139,851.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,441.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

