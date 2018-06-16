Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $974,000 in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 681,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,671. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.10%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other Moelis & Co news, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 30,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,675,928.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $125,888.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,750 over the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

