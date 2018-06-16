Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.50 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.42.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

