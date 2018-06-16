Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GPN opened at $117.50 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,067.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

