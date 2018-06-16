Robert Half International (RHI) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $70.35

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 45217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other news, Vice Chairman M Keith Waddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $6,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,259,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,391,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,964 shares of company stock worth $13,052,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 10.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

