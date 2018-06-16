Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Director Robert Kelley Purchases 50,000 Shares

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 61,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.