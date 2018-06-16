Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) PT Raised to $37.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $71,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,659,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,465,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,213 shares of company stock worth $2,794,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

