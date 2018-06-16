Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 187 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,094.11, for a total value of $617,762.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,148.74 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.07.

Shares of Booking traded up $18.39, reaching $2,141.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 499,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,203. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

