Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

National-Oilwell Varco traded down $0.68, hitting $41.48, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.81. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

