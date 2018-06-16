Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Director James L. Stewart Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director James L. Stewart sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $38,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $711,107.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RCKY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 88,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,164. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.60 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.40%. analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Rocky Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.