Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Given $28.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,164. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $61.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Harley E. Rouda, Jr. sold 9,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $236,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,686 shares in the company, valued at $716,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $38,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,107.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

