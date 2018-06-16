Rokmaster Resources Corp (RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Sells 100,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 24th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$550.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, John Martin Mirko purchased 45,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$100.00.

CVE RKR remained flat at $C$0.13 on Friday. Rokmaster Resources Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.30.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.