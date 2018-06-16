Roku Inc (ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $140.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.92 million and the highest is $143.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $694.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.39 million to $700.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $920.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $915.28 million to $925.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vetr cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

In other news, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $52,656,361.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,920 shares of company stock valued at $79,406,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,149.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku traded down $1.72, hitting $43.30, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 10,664,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33. Roku has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

