Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9026947474698 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

ROKU stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.33. Roku has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

In other Roku news, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $52,656,361.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,308,920 shares of company stock worth $79,406,969. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

