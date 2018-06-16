General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Acquires 2,824 Shares

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,171.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Finance Co. Common Stock traded up $0.25, hitting $11.90, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 207,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,548. The firm has a market cap of $311.72 million, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. equities research analysts expect that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

