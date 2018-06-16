RonPaulCoin (RPC) Hits Market Cap of $126,616.00

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, RonPaulCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. RonPaulCoin has a total market cap of $126,616.00 and $43.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RonPaulCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01480460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007611 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014827 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018771 BTC.

RonPaulCoin Coin Profile

RonPaulCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 939,354 coins. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. RonPaulCoin’s official website is www.ronpaulcoin.com. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RonPaulCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RonPaulCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RonPaulCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.