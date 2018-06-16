Roofs Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (ROOFS)

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Roofs has a market capitalization of $34,067.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Roofs has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Roofs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Roofs alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00587167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00242524 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093734 BTC.

Roofs Coin Profile

Roofs launched on August 18th, 2017. Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9. The official website for Roofs is www.roofs.business. Roofs’ official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0.

Buying and Selling Roofs

Roofs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roofs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

