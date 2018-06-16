Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Rosehill Resources Inc Class A posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 5.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROSE. ValuEngine cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Eurobank EFG began coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $136,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $69,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock worth $1,156,228. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A traded up $0.27, reaching $7.60, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 32,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.

