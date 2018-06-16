Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We view the comp as solid in light of unfavorable weather in the period (mgmt. estimates over a 1% point negative impact), which has impacted many retailers in our coverage. Off-price remains one of our favored industries given its positive traffic, market share gains, and strong CF generation. The company noted ample supply/buying opportunities. We remain BUY-rated. ROST reported 1Q18 EPS of $1.11, above our estimate of $1.07, including a better- than-expected 3% comp sales increase (vs. our +2.5% estimate, despite unfavorable weather). The comp sales increase in the quarter included solid traffic gains. Higher basket size also contributed to the increase, led by units (AUR down). Sales increased 9% to $3.6bn. Gross margin improved 20bps (vs. our +25bps estimate), and SG&A expense deleveraged 25bps (better than our 60bps estimate), resulting in ~10bps op.””

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Ross Stores traded up $0.64, hitting $85.14, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,608 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 598.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 713,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

