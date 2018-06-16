Ross Stores (ROST) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. Ross Stores also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.92-4.05 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a positive rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.46.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,608. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

