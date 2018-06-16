Rowan Companies (RDC) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Rowan Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rowan Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rowan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.05.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

RDC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 3,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.