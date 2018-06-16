Royal Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada traded up C$0.41, hitting C$100.26, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,860. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.06 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.80.

In other news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.08, for a total value of C$104,846.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.31, for a total transaction of C$1,051,951.42. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,446 and sold 53,078 shares valued at $5,348,870.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.