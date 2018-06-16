American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$11.57 to C$10.28 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.20 to C$8.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$11.36 to C$9.78 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.11.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT traded down C$0.03, hitting C$8.26, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 104,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

