Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target to $70.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.66.

Nutanix opened at $61.89 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.72 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 126.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $380,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,602 shares of company stock valued at $40,974,155 over the last ninety days. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after buying an additional 2,776,194 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $35,868,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,473,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 818,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $26,925,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

