Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Insider Sells 1,080 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.81, for a total transaction of C$109,954.80.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Friday, April 20th, Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.08, for a total transaction of C$104,846.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.51, for a total transaction of C$110,710.80.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.26 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.